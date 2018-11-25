Mobile clinic reaches many

A 4x4 mobile clinic, which sets up at Pine Creek and Farmarama and spots all along the East Coast to Kwelera, has been lauded for its excellent and efficient services.

The mini clinic-on-wheels has been providing health services weekly without fail since, as far back as 2009 when primary healthcare services were still rendered by the Amathole District Municipality before the provincialisation of services. It has attracted a large following from people hoping to be in and out of clinic doors in the blink of an eye.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the clinic at its Pine Creek stop this week, the clinic sister heading it said it was not intended to work all week, but due to the influx of local residents, she’s had to bring it to the people on additional rounds.

Just like you would find at an established clinic, the clinic-on-wheels has a patient bed, equipment and runs a series of primary healthcare services such as immunisations for children, treating minor ailments and providing contraceptives, as well as check-ups for illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and even TB and pneumonia treatment and HIV testing. Provincial department of health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha said all areas along the East Coast up to Kwelera are serviced by the mobile clinic.