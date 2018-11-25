‘Robber’ killed by own gang, victim critical
Businessman shot while handing out wages on the side of the road
A suspected would-be-robber was shot and killed, allegedly by members of his own gang, in a botched robbery in East London.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.