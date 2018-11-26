AmaMpondomise throne ‘twice lost’

An elderly leader of the AmaMpondomise left hundreds of mourners teary-eyed as he spoke about the nation’s painful past of having their kingship stripped from them. Paying tribute to AmaMpondomise Queen Mother Nolitha Matiwane, who was buried at Kroza Great Place in Qumbu on Saturday, AmaMpondomise Royal Council chair Peter Madasa, 88, called on the ANC-led government to help restore what was rightfully theirs.