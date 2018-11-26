WATCH | Congolese man filmed on CCTV held for murder of Irishman in Cape Town

Congolese national Mitspa Mzakomba Onyoka‚ 24‚ was arrested for the murder on Friday

A 24-year-old Congolese national appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery on Monday in connection with the death of Irishman John Curran‚ 60.

Curran’s body was found in his Buitengracht Street apartment in Cape Town on November 7 after he was stabbed to death.

Curran was in Cape Town as part of his work for the non-profit organisation Mellon Educate which helps governments to improve the quality of education at under-resourced schools.

After releasing images of CCTV footage — taken inside an elevator and dated November 6 — police arrested Mitspa Mzakomba Onyoka in Voortrekker Road on Friday‚ November 23.