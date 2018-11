A retired sailor is lucky to be alive after a seven-story plunge from a Durban beachfront flat on Sunday.

It is understood that the man fell from the 7th floor and plunged on to a mesh awning on the second floor.

Police personnel from the search and rescue unit rushed to the scene and found the injured man trapped on the awning.

The 47-year-old man‚ who sustained severe injuries‚ was rescued and taken to hospital.