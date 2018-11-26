Hallelujah! Dumi Mkokstad wins big at Crown Gospel Awards
Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is no doubt walking on sunshine after he took home one of the biggest prizes at this year’s Crown Gospel Awards.
Dumi’s hit track Ulwandle is to 2018 gospel fans what Idibala is to your upcoming Dezemba party and it earned him the Best Gospel Song award.
Dumi mobilised and encouraged his forces to get behind him by voting right up until voting lines had closed. In the end‚ it paid off for the star who received over 110‚000 votes.
But not everyone was happy about the decision‚ with some pointing out that he had won the Best Praise Song award last year and Best Gospel Song in 2015.
They suggested the awards were biased.
Dumi Mkokstad can’t be winning song of the year every https://t.co/ARc9fqAEWj u know who Hlengiwe Mhlaba is? #CrownGospelAwards pic.twitter.com/4pJNc5pCIJ— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) November 25, 2018
Dumi Mkokstad every year.... #CrownGospelAwards pic.twitter.com/pU4F8K7lRO— Global citizen (@sindisibhozo) November 25, 2018
Dumi Mkokstad is the favorite I have noticed.Hlengiwe Mhlaba deserves that award 🤨#CrownGospelAwards— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) November 25, 2018
The show was also hampered by sound issues‚ which left many viewers frustrated.
Still‚ it was a great night for Babo Ngcobo‚ who won the Best Artist category and a four-state tour to America.
Ayanda Ncwane’s gospel group Abathandwa were a clear fan favourite and walked away with the Most Downloaded song and Best Gospel Music Video.
Best Male Gospel Artist went to Sipho Ngwenya‚ while Swazi Dlamini won the Best Female Artist award.