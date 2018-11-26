Gospel star Dumi Mkokstad is no doubt walking on sunshine after he took home one of the biggest prizes at this year’s Crown Gospel Awards.

Dumi’s hit track Ulwandle is to 2018 gospel fans what Idibala is to your upcoming Dezemba party and it earned him the Best Gospel Song award.

Dumi mobilised and encouraged his forces to get behind him by voting right up until voting lines had closed. In the end‚ it paid off for the star who received over 110‚000 votes.

But not everyone was happy about the decision‚ with some pointing out that he had won the Best Praise Song award last year and Best Gospel Song in 2015.

They suggested the awards were biased.