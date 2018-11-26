Mzwanele Manyi said on Monday he had attended an interministerial committee meeting where banks were pressured to reconsider their decision to close bank accounts of Gupta-owned businesses.

Manyi told the state capture inquiry that he was present in his capacity as a "part-time" adviser to then mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ who chaired the commission.

However‚ Manyi said he could not remember the details of the meetings.

Manyi’s response comes after executives of the affected banks told the commission in September that they were summoned to Zwane’s interministerial committee (IMC) to account for the closure of the Gupta-linked accounts.

"I actually attended the meeting at the directive of the minister. I was a part-time adviser to the minister‚" Manyi said. "I am not the spokesperson of the IMC‚ I have no mandate to speak on it ... the fact that I attend cabinet meetings does not give me a right to explain to people what happened in cabinet."

Pressed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for a response‚ Manyi said the meetings had a "very good decorum".

"The meeting had a very good decorum‚ there was no screaming at anyone. The details are contained in the minutes of the meeting."