News

Manyi attended banks meeting as 'adviser' to mines minister

By Amil Umraw - 26 November 2018
Mzwanele Manyi said on Monday he had attended an interministerial committee meeting where banks were pressured to reconsider their decision to close bank accounts of Gupta-owned businesses.
Mzwanele Manyi said on Monday he had attended an interministerial committee meeting where banks were pressured to reconsider their decision to close bank accounts of Gupta-owned businesses.
Image: file

Mzwanele Manyi said on Monday he had attended an interministerial committee meeting where banks were pressured to reconsider their decision to close bank accounts of Gupta-owned businesses.

Manyi told the state capture inquiry that he was present in his capacity as a "part-time" adviser to then mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ who chaired the commission.

However‚ Manyi said he could not remember the details of the meetings.

Manyi’s response comes after executives of the affected banks told the commission in September that they were summoned to Zwane’s interministerial committee (IMC) to account for the closure of the Gupta-linked accounts.

"I actually attended the meeting at the directive of the minister. I was a part-time adviser to the minister‚" Manyi said. "I am not the spokesperson of the IMC‚ I have no mandate to speak on it ... the fact that I attend cabinet meetings does not give me a right to explain to people what happened in cabinet."

Pressed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for a response‚ Manyi said the meetings had a "very good decorum".

"The meeting had a very good decorum‚ there was no screaming at anyone. The details are contained in the minutes of the meeting."

Seven things you should know about the Gupta media deal

The controversial Gupta family has announced that it is selling its media assets to Mzwanele Manyi‚ a former government spokesman and head of the ...
News
1 year ago

Manyi is the only shareholder in Lodidox

Former government communications boss Mzwanele Manyi is the sole shareholder in Lodidox‚ which bought the Guptas' media interests with a loan from ...
News
1 year ago

Treasury's Phumza Macanda to testify at state capture inquiry on Monday

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Monday hear testimony from National Treasury’s chief director for communications Phumza Macanda ...
News
11 hours ago

GCIS broke procurement rules before I arrived‚ says Manyi

Media mogul Mzwanele Manyi has taken aim at acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss Phumla Williams‚ alleging that she ...
News
12 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

30 second murder update: Irish charity worker John Curran’s murder accused ...
Treasury's Phumza Macanda and media mogul Mzwanele Manyi expected to testify at ...
X