It’s just over a year since Minnie Dlamini tied the knot to her sweetheart Quinton Jones‚ and she’s evidently still walking on cloud nine.

Minnie and Quinton had the wedding of their dreams in September last year in the Mother City.

And while marriage no doubt has its challenges‚ Minnie says she wishes she tied the knot sooner.

Minnie is on the cover of the latest issue of Destiny magazine where she spoke about longevity in the entertainment industry and Quinton grounding her.

“I wish I’d gotten married a lot sooner. It’s been the calm centre in the stormy life of Minnie Dlamini. Marriage has given me a lot more grounding and I can’t wait to see Quinton as a dad‚” she said.

Minnie also spoke about how fickle the showbiz world can be and how she has a solid group of girlfriends including Anele Mdoda and Unathi Nkayi who help her deal with the pressures of being in the spotlight.

“My girlfriends have also helped me realise that the world doesn’t revolve around my dumb issues. Nobody will care on the Monday after the Sunday papers‚” she added.

Over the past few months Minnie has been cyberbullied for gaining weight and has even had to field off pesky pregnancy rumours on several occasions.

However‚ Minnie has been taking it all in her stride and has been embracing her curves.

“Yeah I’m a little chubby but I like it so stuff you‚” she said earlier this year.