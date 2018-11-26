Reiger Park residents block roads with burning tyres and rocks

Reiger Park residents in Boksburg blocked the main entrances to the area with burning tyres‚ rocks and rubble on Monday morning.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the protest started at about 4am.

All entrances and exits were inaccessible.

Mokheseng said law-enforcement agencies were deployed to the area‚ but added that the situation was not violent.

The protest was believed to be about illegal electricity connections and service delivery.

No arrests had beenmade.