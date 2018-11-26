Rhino poaching case in high court
The case against three alleged rhino poachers continues in the Grahamstown High Court on Monday with Judge Jeremy Pickering ruling that evidence seized during a police search would be admissible. The evidence - including a freshly harvested rhino horn and a dart gun seized during a police search – is central to the state’s case against three alleged rhino poachers.
