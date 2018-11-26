Threat to OR Tambo workers in cleanup
A group of OR Tambo district municipality employees “loaned out” to King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality to help with the “Clean My Mthatha” campaign have allegedly been receiving threats from striking KSD employees.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.