EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted on Monday that he would be opening a criminal case against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a tweet from his personal account‚ Malema made a string of accusations against Gordhan.

“Opening a criminal case against Pravin Gordhan tomorrow 27 November 2018‚ 11am at Brooklyn Police Station‚” said a tweet from his account.

“Charges will include money laundering‚ corruption‚ racketeering‚ fraud‚ contravention of Intelligence Act and Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and perjury‚” it added.