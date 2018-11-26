WSU students to finish degree through Durban tech
Nearly 800 Mthatha-based Walter Sisulu University students will have to register for their Bachelor of Science degree in prosthetics and orthotics in Durban if they want to graduate with an accredited qualification. WSU has failed to get its degree accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE) since its inception in 2013 due to late submission of documents or missing information on its application.
