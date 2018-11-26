PHOTO GALLERY | Young, old, disabled enjoy Dispatch Fun Run

More than 2,500 runners and walkers took part in the 40th Daily Dispatch/SPAR Summer Fun Run on Sunday – double 2017’s entry.

Both races – the 4km and 8km routes – started at 9am from the Orient pools at the Esplanade.

Running couple Graham and Jurianne Claydon dubbed the event a “great success”.

“I run this as often as I can and I always enjoy it. It was great and it should continue every year because it is a good healthy lifestyle,” said Graham.

Candice Adonis ran with her son, now 13, for the second year in a row.

“I enjoy the route, and the atmosphere and spirit among the runners makes it fun.”

The George Randell marimba band, East London singer and MC Kerry Hiles and PnA Stationers mascot Penny added to the atmosphere, while a crew from Wild Coast FM broadcast live from the fun run.

Phikolomzi Khatshele, who was pushed to the finish line in a wheelchair, said it was great that there was an event that accommodated people with physical impairments.

“It’s so good to participate and relieve our stress and get self-confidence to mingle with other people.

“Some people with disabilities stay at home and that leads to stress.

“It is always good to make events that can accommodate disabled people so that others can see we are also part of the community and being here builds us up as well.”

Simphiwe Ndzundzu said the event encouraged the youth to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I am running with my children. If they start at a young age then they will grow with it.”

Ndzundzu’s daughter Olothando, 7, said: “I enjoyed running with my dad and I was faster than him because he was too slow.”

Sean Sutton, 53, said the weather was excellent.

“I only did the 4km today because I was lazy to do the 8km,” chuckled Sutton.

Lucky Retejie, from Mdantsane, said the event brought East London people together.

“I’ve been a runner since 1989 and it’s great to see the number of people getting involved in walking and running.

“What made it more special is the number of children and disabled people we walked with.”

Dispatch advertising manager Suren Packery said: “Families, grandparents, disabled people and children walked and ran in brilliant sunshine. This doubled our numbers from last year and we had a great response from our disabled community.” The event was sponsored by Vincent Park SPAR, Life Healthcare, We Can Run, Jumbo, PnA, Wild Coast FM and Photo Logo.

Packery also said DNF Waste Systems had done “an amazing job cleaning the beachfront for our runners” and corporates had embraced the race “to use it as team-building for their staff and families”.

Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa said: “The event gets better every year. I saw people pushing their babies in strollers, and we had kids on bicycles and scooters.

“Our route is wheelchair-friendly and makes it possible for everyone to participate.”