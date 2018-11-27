Bonang to 'finalise' tax fraud battle with Sars today

Bonang’s manager‚ Davin Philips confirmed to TshisaLIVE that representation had been made and the matter had been resolved.

“The deadline to submit our submissions was last week and these have been submitted. We have adhered and submitted everything. We are confident the matter has been resolved and we have complied with everything.”

Davin would not be drawn into commenting on the amount owed by Bonang or if this had been paid as part of the resolution.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang would appear in court on Tuesday where everything would be “finalised“.