News

Bonang to 'finalise' tax fraud battle with Sars today

By Kyle Zeeman - 27 November 2018
Bonang Matheba
Bonang Matheba
Image: File

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba will appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning with confidence‚ as the lengthy dispute with Sars has apparently mostly been resolved.

Bonang has been charged for allegedly not paying personal tax from 2008 — 2017 and company tax from 2014 — 2017. She appeared in court earlier this month where her lawyer‚ Charl Coetzee requested a postponement to make representations to the state.

Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested‚ judge rules

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court has shown Bonang Matheba mercy with a warrant for her arrest being benched until October 4‚ ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Bonang’s manager‚ Davin Philips confirmed to TshisaLIVE that representation had been made and the matter had been resolved.

“The deadline to submit our submissions was last week and these have been submitted. We have adhered and submitted everything. We are confident the matter has been resolved and we have complied with everything.”

Davin would not be drawn into commenting on the amount owed by Bonang or if this had been paid as part of the resolution.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Bonang would appear in court on Tuesday where everything would be “finalised“.

 

Bonang expected in court on Wednesday over alleged tax fraud

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court on Wednesday ...
News
13 days ago

Bonang Matheba expected in court today over alleged tax fraud

TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has been summoned to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercialised Crimes Court on Thursday ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Bonang hires new team to sort out tax woes

Bonang Matheba has hired a new audit team to work with Sars in an attempt to sort out her issues with the taxman‚ her management have revealed to ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

30 second murder update: Irish charity worker John Curran’s murder accused ...
Treasury's Phumza Macanda and media mogul Mzwanele Manyi expected to testify at ...
X