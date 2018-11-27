Cyril Ramaphosa must get out of politics and go back to business‚ says Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get out of politics and return to the business world‚ saying "he is playing with power".
Malema was addressing EFF supporters outside the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria after opening a criminal case against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his daughter Anisha.
According to Malema‚ there is a leadership vacuum in the country because Ramaphosa is out of his depth.
"Let's go back to door-to-door (campaigning) and take over power because Ramaphosa is playing with power‚" said Malema. "That man does not know what it means to be a president so we need real leaders. South Africa is a free-for-all because there is an absence of decisive leadership.
"We need leaders in 2019 and Ramaphosa is not an alternative. He must go back to business and continue doing what he was doing better‚ making McDonald's burgers‚ and leave politics to politicians."
Malema and his deputy‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ opened a case against the Gordhans with five complaints - fraud‚ perjury‚ money laundering‚ corruption and contravention of the Intelligence Act.
Among the allegations‚ the EFF wants an investigation into a bank account with the Royal Bank of Canada it says was opened by Gordhan.
Regarding Anisha Gordhan‚ the EFF alleged that she had fraudulently "participated in government business representing her father and/or his business associates".
Malema's move came a day after Gordhan laid charges of crimen injuria‚ incitement of violence and criminal defamation against the EFF leader.
On Monday Gordhan’s lawyer Tebogo Malatji said the minister would also lay a hate speech complaint with the Equality Court against Malema. He said the minister would demand that Malema pay R150‚000 for his statements. That amount‚ if granted‚ would be donated to charitable causes.
Gordhan has stated categorically that his daughter did not benefit from state contracts and her employer‚ Investec‚ issued a statement saying she did not receive any irregular payments when she worked for them.