Cyril Ramaphosa must get out of politics and go back to business‚ says Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to get out of politics and return to the business world‚ saying "he is playing with power".

Malema was addressing EFF supporters outside the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria after opening a criminal case against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his daughter Anisha.

According to Malema‚ there is a leadership vacuum in the country because Ramaphosa is out of his depth.

"Let's go back to door-to-door (campaigning) and take over power because Ramaphosa is playing with power‚" said Malema. "That man does not know what it means to be a president so we need real leaders. South Africa is a free-for-all because there is an absence of decisive leadership.