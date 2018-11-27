King William’s Town police arrest over 70 people

More than 70 suspects, aged between 23 and 46, were arrested for a range of crimes in King William’s Town this past weekend. Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, of the SAPS, said the crimes included possession of mandrax, possession of stolen property, assault, burglary [of a] business, rape, malicious damage to property, drunk driving, warrant of arrest, dealing with drugs and murder.