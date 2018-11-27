King William’s Town police arrest over 70 people
More than 70 suspects, aged between 23 and 46, were arrested for a range of crimes in King William’s Town this past weekend. Captain Siphokazi Mawisa, of the SAPS, said the crimes included possession of mandrax, possession of stolen property, assault, burglary [of a] business, rape, malicious damage to property, drunk driving, warrant of arrest, dealing with drugs and murder.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.