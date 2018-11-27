News

Lawyers probe human rights abuse at Vukuhambe

By Aretha Linden - 27 November 2018

A legal firm is investigating a possible human rights violation case against two disabled boys from Vukuhambe Special Needs School in Mdantsane who spent hours locked in a police van after stealing food.

