A group of young women who have qualified as doctors from the University of the Free State‚ are ready to step up and bring about change.

Doctors in the public sector find themselves working long hours‚ but these friends say they are prepared to take it all.

“We are prepared for anything and everything; our MBChB prepared us for the worst. We are confident that we will be able to handle whatever comes our way‚” said Tshepang Motete‚ 24.

Motete‚ originally from Marquard in the Free State‚ said she was proud to be the first person to become a doctor in her family.

Despite being born and bred in a rural area and being raised by parents who were not professionals‚ Motete said she was determined to make her dream a reality.

“The fact that I wasn’t born in a family of professionals really played a huge role ... because I took a decision to say I’d push against all odds‚” she told TimesLIVE.