Thunderstorm warning for Eastern Cape
East London can expect a cloudy day, with a maximum temperature of 24°C, and scattered showers and thundershowers. A strong south westerly wind is anticipated by this afternoon. This is according to the South African Weather Services. The eastern half of the province as a whole can expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with scattered showers and thundershowers.
