Burial stalled as grieving family told loved one is ‘too big’ to fit in a coffin

PREMIUM

An Eastern Cape family claim they have been struggling for almost three weeks to bury a loved one considered “too big” for a coffin. Fezeka Dunyelwa, a 68-year-old from Hamburg, died at Nompumelelo Hospital in Peddie on November 11. Dunyelwa suffered from elephantiasis and according to her family, had an oversized left leg and was morbidly obese.