Desperate search for teens feared drowned
Mayor demands answers on lifeguards as PSJ beach outing takes tragic turn
No lifeguards were on duty when two schoolchildren went missing in the surf off Second Beach at Port St Johns on Tuesday, and the mayor wants to know why not. Three other children, part of a school group on an end-of-year outing, came close to drowning but were rescued by a teacher. The family of one of the two children says if parents had been allowed to go on the trip to look after them things might have turned out differently.
