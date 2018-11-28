Emtee on feuds with rappers: F**k them‚ I f*ck with those who f*ck with me

The rapper said that while in Ghana he was asked why he felt disrespected. He responded by saying that he doesn't take nonsense from haters.

"Back home‚ some n*ggas is full of sh*t but I’m used to it. My job is making music. The rest is just what it comes with. Been through a lot. I’m blessed beyond measure compared to three years ago. So f*ck them."

And while he doesn't usually roll with a squad that deep in Mzansi‚ he told his followers that no one has ever tried to run up on him in the streets.

"Nobody ever pulled up on me with no street sh*t. It’s always been internet sh*t. Totally meaningless and safe...for them."

Emtee has made headlines over the last two years for beefing with some rappers in the industry‚ including Cruz Afrika and Cassper Nyovest.

He said that he decided who to respect and hang out with based on how he was treated.

"I f*ck with who f*ck with me. Niggas didn’t wanna let me in. Now that I’m here‚ they can’t stand it. I'm solid and got nothing to prove. On God. You see me coolin with those who got my back. The rest might even take my life so I stay away. Lately I enjoy my own company."

He said that doesn't really have any celeb friends but was held down by his fans.

"Maybe I’m not cool enough for some people but my supporters love me as I am. I know some rappers that don’t have what I have. Family to keep me down to earth‚ my supporters who motivate me and listen to what the f*ck I’m sayin on these songs‚ prayer and self knowledge."





Source: TMG Digital.