Listeriosis class-action lawsuit one step closer

Deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo is only days away from certifying a class action allowing a group of people who contracted listeriosis or lost loved ones to the disease to sue Tiger Brands.

A judge needs to order that a class action lawsuit can go ahead, in the place of individual cases.

More than 1,000 people contracted listeriosis and 218 died in the world's largest listeria outbreak in 2018. The health department traced the source to Tiger Brands' Polokwane factory and the polony it manufactured.

Almost 100 of those who died from the food-borne illness were babies under 28 days old who contracted it before birth.

Tiger Brands and advocates representing the complainants were in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday to get the class action "certified" (agreed to) by judge Mojapelo

He wanted some changes made to the class action agreement and said once these were done he would agree to it on Monday.