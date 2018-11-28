News

‘Rape’ in doctor’s surgery: Woman breaks silence

By Bongani Fuzile - 28 November 2018
The woman said she reported the matter in July to the council but only received an acknowledgement letter last month.
The woman said she reported the matter in July to the council but only received an acknowledgement letter last month.
Image: Getty Images

An Eastern Cape woman who alleges she was repeatedly raped by a medical doctor has questioned the manner in which the Health Professions Council of SA is handling her case.

The woman said she reported the matter in July to the council but only received an acknowledgement letter last month‚ without anyone calling her from the council.

The council had not responded to questions from Times Select by the time of publication.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

 

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gwede Mantashe explains why ANC met with banks over the Gupta accounts
Police officer allegedly guns down his wife and brother in court during divorce ...
X