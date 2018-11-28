Six quotes from John Steenhuisen's qualifications clapback

John Steenhuisen has addressed claims that he may not be chief whip material without a degree. He also used the opportunity to take several swipes at the red berets in parliament.

Last week, the Sunday Times reported that the DA MP and chief whip had not studied beyond Grade 12.

This led to speculation about Steenhuisen's future, should the DA adopt the proposal that only a degree recipient should be allowed to hold the position of party chief whip.