SPCA staff and animals escape protests
Staff and animals at Stutterheim SPCA were evacuated on Monday morning, but not before the building was burgled and ransacked by rioters. The animals have been taken to a safe place outside the strife-torn town. Stutterheim has been under a protest siege since October 16 when rioters torched four municipal buildings and a clinic.
