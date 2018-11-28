We refused Gupta invite to dinner: Ngoako Ramatlhodi's ex-adviser

Former adviser Sam Muofhe said he and former minister of mineral resources Ngoako Ramatlhodi “declined a directive” to attend a dinner at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

Muofhe told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday how he received a letter from a Gupta-associated company “directing” him to attend a dinner at the family’s compound, a week after Ramatlhodi took office in 2015.

“The letter I received from one of the Gupta companies was addressed to me, directing me and [Ramatlhodi] to report to Saxonwold for dinner and to discuss a working relationship... It was not a request in the normal sense where you are requesting someone to have dinner. You are directing a person to come and have dinner at your place. We were directed to be there on a Thursday,” Muofhe said.