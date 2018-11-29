There are just three days left until the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival and the buzz is lit‚ with announcements and updates from every direction.

The festival will take place on Sunday‚ December 2 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

With so much going on‚ it's easy to miss some gems. Here's everything you need to know.

Black Coffee

On Monday morning Global Citizen announced that DJ Black Coffee would be joining the star-studded line up for the festival.

Black Coffee will be joining heavyweights including Beyoncé‚ Pharrell Williams‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher and Coldplay‚ as well as local acts including Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans confirmed on the 947 Breakfast Show on Monday morning that keynote speaker Oprah Winfrey has a surprise announcement on the day in honour of Mandela.

The Mandela 100 campaign saw record breaking numbers of 1200 actions being taken every hour. Millions of people from South Africa‚ Swaziland and Lesotho participated in the online action to win tickets to the concert.

The BeyHive Mania

Social media has been buzzing as people have been tracking the moves of B and Jay- Z 's teams as they make their way to South Africa.