Global Citizen build-up: Everything you need to know
There are just three days left until the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival and the buzz is lit‚ with announcements and updates from every direction.
The festival will take place on Sunday‚ December 2 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.
With so much going on‚ it's easy to miss some gems. Here's everything you need to know.
Black Coffee
On Monday morning Global Citizen announced that DJ Black Coffee would be joining the star-studded line up for the festival.
Black Coffee will be joining heavyweights including Beyoncé‚ Pharrell Williams‚ Jay-Z‚ Usher and Coldplay‚ as well as local acts including Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.
Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans confirmed on the 947 Breakfast Show on Monday morning that keynote speaker Oprah Winfrey has a surprise announcement on the day in honour of Mandela.
The Mandela 100 campaign saw record breaking numbers of 1200 actions being taken every hour. Millions of people from South Africa‚ Swaziland and Lesotho participated in the online action to win tickets to the concert.
The BeyHive Mania
Social media has been buzzing as people have been tracking the moves of B and Jay- Z 's teams as they make their way to South Africa.
Beyoncé team is in South Africa. Her dance captain is booked in Rosebank, her photographer tweeted that she’s coming soon. The Queen is coming and I’m missing it.💔— Mam' Mkhize. (@I_Am_Nady) November 21, 2018
Fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams confirmed that Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are both already in South Africa.
Michelle confirms that Beyoncé is in South Africa with Kelly. Feels like Michelle will be joining in later... Another DC reunion 👀 #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/f1PLXC2Q1b— Beyoncé South Africa (@BeyonceMzansi) November 27, 2018
On Wednesday‚ Sowetan released a letter B wrote for Nelson Mandela in commemoration of his centenary. The tribute had Beyoncé fans in their feelings.
"Your kindness and gratitude in every experience‚ and your ability to forgive‚ are lessons I have learned and will pass on to my three children " she said.
A Global Citizen EP
The organisation announced the launch of a Global Citizen EP 1 that will consist of four songs from some of the Mandela 100 artists including Tiwa Savage‚ Pharrell Williams‚ WizKid‚ Cassper Nyovest and David Guetta.
The EP will be released on Friday‚ November 30 and all proceeds will go the Global Citizen's efforts to end poverty.
Transport sorted
Thousands of people will be making their way to FNB stadium on Sunday and Global Citizen has made transport arrangements for those going to avoid congestion and traffic jams.
The Soweto and Golden Highways will be closed for all vehicles. Global Citizens can book event park and rides at Computicket for R130 - R170 per person for a return trip.
Those who will be driving to the festival can park outside the Johannesburg Expo Centre for R250.
Gautrain times will be extended until 1:30 am on Monday morning and Gautrain buses will leave Park Station for FNB Stadium from as early as 10:00 in the morning.
The Metrobus and Rea Vaya will also be available as well as limited taxis to the CBD‚ Eldorado Park and Baragwanath.
Source: TMG Digital.