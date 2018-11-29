News

It is not a naked protest‚ we will be in shorts and t-shirts: schoolgirl

By Timeslive - 29 November 2018
Activist Zulaikha Patel.
Activist Zulaikha Patel.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

A protest against gender-based violence scheduled for Friday will not be in the buff‚ contrary to previous assertions.

This is according to a statement on Thursday issued by teen activist Zulaikha Patel‚ and friend Boitumelo Thage.

Instead‚ it will be a silent protest with a dress code: shorts and white t-shirts‚ the pair said.

Earlier this week‚ Patel said she would be protesting in a similar way to a woman depicted on a poster. The poster shows a woman in the nude‚ seated‚ holding a board between her legs.

However‚ on Thursday‚ the pair said in a joint statement: "We would like to stress that this protest will not be a naked protest and it is not about us as individuals and furthermore has nothing to do with us being naked.

"In the midst of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence to challenge the violence against women and children‚ we as a group of young South African women have come together joining the existing call with #HearMeTwo‚ #NotInMyName‚ #ThisIsNotConsent and other rallying calls to ensure that the victims are not in turn blamed for the crimes committed towards them.

"The protest aims to demand justice for those who have been victimised. We also want to stress that we want a justice system that won't fail us as women. A justice system that will protect us and defend us."

The protest is scheduled to take place outside the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Youth at summit urged to speak out on sexual abuse

Students have voiced their frustration at gender-based violence at tertiary institutions. The inaugural Young Women’s Summit on No Violence Against ...
News
9 days ago

Police stations cannot handle gender-based violence‚ research finds

A new study by the Commission for Gender Equality investigating the policing of violence against women in South Africa has painted a grim picture of ...
News
23 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Steve Tshwete Games underway in BCM
Trash bags dumped in front of BCM municipal office
X