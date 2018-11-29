Life sentence for rape of mentally challenged woman

A 26-year-old man was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a mentally challenged woman. Moenop Pullen was sentenced in the New Law Courts Regional Court for the 2013 rape of the woman, who was 19 at the time. According to Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg of the SAPS: “On Sunday, 13 January 2013 at about 6.