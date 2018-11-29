Nahoon sewage leak unattended to

PREMIUM

A sewage leak and dead fish found at Nahoon Beach, linked by a city councillor to the impact of the Samwu strike, has raised concern. The beach in East London was on Wednesday closed due to what ward councillor Jason McDowell described as a sewage leak. When the Daily Dispatch visited the beach yesterday, the river closest to the Lifesaver’s Shack – colloquially referred to as “the turdy” – was emitting a strong stench which could be smelt from the parking lot.