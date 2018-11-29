‘Not yet uhuru’ for women in SA
While South Africa has achieved a progressive constitution and laws promoting gender equality, women and girls’ lives are a far cry from the freedom achieved on paper. This is according to Commission for Gender Equality provincial gender commissioner Nomsisi Bata. Addressing an international delegation of about 30 young women at the department of justice and constitutional development in East London on Wednesday, Bata said SA looked good on paper but was still lacking in protecting women’s righ...
