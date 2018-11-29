TIMELINE | A week of spats between the EFF and the media

The conflict between the media and Julius Malema intensified last week after the EFF leader addressed a crowd of his supporters outside the venue where the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is sitting. A lot has happened since then.

20 November

The Mail and Guardian reported that Malema's gripe with the media stemmed from his perception that certain members of the media are championing the agendas of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to EFF supporters outside the building, Malema named journalists who should be dealt with "decisively."

He blasted media houses for not asking Gordhan and the president about scandals in which the two were allegedly implicated.

"These people I am mentioning by name, you must engage with in a civilised manner and not violently," said Malema.

21 November

The following day, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) expressed concern over "Malema's attack on journalists."

In a statement, Sanef pleaded with politicians to discuss worrying issues with editors who employ journalists, instead of "singling out specific journalists."