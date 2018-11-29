WATCH | 'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture inquiry
Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi didn't hold back at the Zondo commission of inquiry on November 28 2018. Ramatlhodi went as far as saying that the ANC was in a 'season of madness' during Jacob Zuma's tenure.
Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi described the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma as "the season of madness".
Ramatlhodi made these assertions at the Zondo commission of inquiry on Wednesday when he appeared to make his submissions.
The former minister didn't mince his words at the commission adding that the ANC's NEC was left paralysed as a result of the mistakes done by the former president.
“You can characterise that period as a season of madness in the organisation in the sense that there was a paralysis in the NEC occasioned by a faction that was led by the former president," lamented Ramatlhodi.