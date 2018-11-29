WATCH LIVE | Cheryl Carolus testifies at state capture inquiry
Former ANC deputy secretary general and former SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus is expected to take the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.
The commission of inquiry is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Former cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi delivered explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
The struggle veteran, who served in the mineral resources and later public administration portfolios, laid bare the state of the ANC in President Jacob Zuma’s second term, including the considerable power wielded by his friends, the Guptas.
The former minister didn't mince his words at the commission adding that the ANC's NEC was left paralysed as a result of the mistakes done by the former president.
Ramatlhodi told the commission how he, along with other members of the ANC NEC, kept warning Zuma about his “toxic” relationship with the Guptas.