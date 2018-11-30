Bhisho donation empowers women in growing their business initiatives
More than 500 women from 100 cooperatives in the Eastern Cape will benefit from Bhisho’s donation of industrial machines.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.