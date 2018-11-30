Leaders pray on N2 for a safer festive season
Religious leaders, business people, youth, politicians and government officials gathered on Thursday in Butterworth to pray for a safer festive season on the roads.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.