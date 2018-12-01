Gangs are killing us, says politician sleeping in a coffin
From hurling faeces at public buildings to torching almost anything, SA politicians never fail to shock in their protests – even in “death”. Since last Thursday, Christian Martin, an ANC member of the Eastern Cape legislature, has been sleeping in a coffin outside the provincial buildings in Bhisho to highlight the plight of his community, which is under siege from gangsters.
