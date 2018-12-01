After she tested HIV-positive at the age of 22‚ Vuyiseka Dubula-Majola imagined her own grave and the shame her family would live with after her death.

Now director of Stellenbosch University’s Africa Centre for HIV/Aids‚ the former Treatment Action Campaign secretary-general said her devastation was fuelled by the news that she would not have access to treatment in government clinics.

“After my diagnosis in 2001 I never thought I would have children‚ let alone live till 40‚” Dubula-Majola said on the eve of World Aids Day on Saturday.

“Death was so common that I waited in fear and self-isolation for the day of my death. Due to government denialism and pharmaceutical greed‚ the poor were sent home to die while those who could afford to buy antiretrovirals in the private sector were able to live. The size of your pocket determined whether you lived or died.”

Seventeen years later‚ on the 30th World Aids Day‚ not only is Dubula-Majola the mother of two HIV-negative children‚ aged 12 and 5‚ but she is the winner of the 2018 Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and Rule of Law.

The prize‚ initiated by France and Germany three years ago and given to 15 recipients this year‚ recognises outstanding individuals who speak out against injustice‚ help those who are persecuted and refuse to be silenced … sometimes risking their own lives in the process.

Dubula-Majola said the award was a recognition of HIV-positive activists and human rights defenders “who speak truth to power and make our voices heard”.

She recalled becoming an activist and publicly disclosing her HIV status when it was not popular to do so. By doing so she risked stigma and violence‚ she said‚ recalling that KwaZulu-Natal Aids activist Gugu Dlamini was stoned to death only three years earlier after admitting on radio that she was HIV-positive.