Say haloumi cheese!

Entertainer’s fast-growing cheese and yoghurt brand leaving a moreish taste

Pickme – East London’s loved home-made haloumi cheese and yoghurt brand – started out eight years ago with nothing more than a gas stove and a 10-litre pot. Lovingly made by well-known singer and theatre actress Kerry Hiles, the brand has grown in leaps and bounds since then and is now even stocked at various retailers and hotels around town.