Tribute to late warders

PREMIUM

The department of correctional services (DCS) has unveiled a memorial wall for prison officials who died in the line of duty. Erected at the entrance to the West Bank Security Maximum prison in East London, the wall contains the names of staff who died on duty dating back to the 1990s. DCS Eastern Cape acting regional commissioner Nozipiwo Dumbela said the purpose of the wall was to acknowledge the service from staff who have died in the line of duty.