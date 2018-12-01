WATCH: Ramaphosa wishes Banyana Banyana 'all the best'
I had the pleasure of speaking to Banyana Banyana to congratulate them on their achievements and also wish them well as they battle Nigeria in the #AWCON2018 final. Let us rally behind our national team and give them all our support in bringing the cup home. They have been super. pic.twitter.com/9wQU5KbmKu— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 1, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes to Banyana Banyana for Saturday evening’s Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) final against Nigeria.
Four-time losing finalists South Africa will try to win their first Awcon against 10-time victors Nigeria at Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghanaian capital (kickoff 6pm SA time).
Ramaphosa posted a clip of himself in a phone video conversation with thr women’s national team made on Friday‚ where he said: “I want to thank you on behalf of the nation for the excellent performance you have been giving out.
“We are with you all the way — all the best for tomorrow.”