Rigger who fell to his death ahead of Global Citizen Festival identified

By nico gous - 02 December 2018
The rigger who was part of the production team setting up the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 who plummeted to his death on Saturday has been identified as Siyabonga Ngodze.

Ngodze was helping to set up the stage for the mega event which was held at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

“A rigger working on behalf of a production partner for the Global Citizen Festival‚ suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the site‚” Global Citizen spokesperson Andrew Kirk said in a statement.

“Global Citizen has been advised that the deceased was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.

“The circumstances around his death are being investigated.

“Global Citizen extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased and all of his colleagues and friends.”

- TimesLIVE

 

