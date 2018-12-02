News

Sold into marriage at just 15

Young girl selected from ‘line-up’ by husband

By Hendrick Mphande - 02 December 2018

A teenager who at 15 was lined up alongside three other girls so a 32-year-old man could choose a bride will become a mother next month.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Aggressive driver scares 7-year-old in road rage incident
S1 E1 - Remembering Gugu Dlamini.mp4
X