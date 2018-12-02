Standoff halts major R32m sewer line upgrade project
A major sewer line upgrade in KwaNobuhle has been at a complete standstill for about two weeks as rival SMMEs demand to be allocated work in the R32m project.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.