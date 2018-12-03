Armed gang of five rob Mthatha Spar of R1m

The heist happened before 7am and was over in 5 minutes

Eastern Cape police are hunting for five men, two armed with guns, who robbed the Madeira Superspar of R1m in Mthatha before speeding off in a hijacked Toyota Avanza and a Nissan 1400 bakkie. They forced entry through a back door used by employees at 6.45am on Monday before demanding money from five women cashiers at the cash office, said store manager Mark Clarke.