Festive season campaign kicks off with roadblock

Two arrested for drunk driving and fines issued to those without licences

To mark the start of the festive season, at least two people were arrested for drunk driving while those caught driving without licences were slapped with R1,500 fines in a roadblock on the N2 near Mthatha on Monday. The police, provincial transport department and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) had a joint roadblock on the N2 between Mthatha and Tsolo.