Bookkeeper accused of stealing R4m
A bookkeeper accused of stealing over R4.3m over seven years from her former employers was granted R5,000 bail by the Fort Beaufort magistrate’s court on Monday. Michelle van der Merwe, who worked for cartage company Blom Vervoer in Fort Beaufort, was arrested in Bloemfontein on Friday. According to the state, she diverted the millions from her employer’s two bank accounts to her and her daughter’s personal bank accounts.
