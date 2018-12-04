Edward Zuma goes AWOL after short-paying hate speech fines
The South African Human Rights Commission went to court on Tuesday morning for a warrant of arrest for Edward Zuma after he failed to fully pay a settlement for his hate speech utterances.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.